Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marriage: Psychic predicts shocking future

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at ‘most fragile moment,’ claims psychic

A psychic has made a shocking prediction about the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage amid peace talks with King Charles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been warned that the California-based Royals may soon experience a professional separation and increasing emotional distance.

Known as the “Living Nostradamus” for predicting major global events, Athos Salomé from Brazil claimed that Sussexes are navigating “the most fragile moment” in their public and personal lives.

He revealed that he uses Kabbalistic analysis and has foreseen a shift in 2025 for Harry and Meghan where their personal brands continue to grow separately.

Speaking with The Sun, he said that Meghan and Harry "continue to sell authenticity and philanthropy, while cultivating their personal brands in an increasingly divided climate" five years after Megxit.

He added that he believes the couple is currently experiencing "the most fragile moment of their strategy.”

While he noted that Harry and Meghan will not get a divorce, but their "separation” would be “on a professional level.”

However, he made a shocking prediction, claiming that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would remain married only for the sake of their brands.

"They may remain married for convenience and brand management. But emotionally, they will be more distant than ever,” he added.