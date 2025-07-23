Prince Harry makes shocking promise to King Charles regarding Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry has made a bold promise to his father King Charles regarding Meghan Markle amid their peace talks.

According to a report by the Woman’s Day, the duke has a bold plan to get back into the royal family fold.

The report, citing the royal insiders, claims “He's vowing to Charles that he'll go it alone.”

The royal source claimed Archie and Lilibet doting father is willing to leave his wife Meghan behind in California if it means “he’ll be welcomed back with open arms!”

Prince Harry ‘reluctantly accepts’ his royal family hate Meghan so there is no sense involving her in peace talks because “they’d turn him down flat if he were to try.”

The insider continued, “So Harry’s new tactic is to do this solo. He’s willing to fly to the UK, set up mediation meetings, whatever they’ll agree to. He’s tried before, but the royals baulked because he insisted on bringing Meghan.”

The report comes days after King Charles and Prince Harry’s private aides held crucial meeting in London.

The meeting has been dubbed ‘peace summit’.

However, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s representatives did not attend the meeting.