Kate Middleton is 'devastated' for THIS reason

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is said to be ‘devastated’ as the future queen is losing her major battle.

According to a report by the Radar Online, the Princess of Wales is ‘devastated’ that her elder son Prince George will be sent to an elite private school that is miles away.

The publication, citing a high-level royal palace courtier, reported "But future monarch Prince William, 43, believes it's a rite of passage. He went to boarding school at 12 years old.

"He attended Prince William's alma mater, Eton College – and sources expect Middleton's firstborn will be shipped off as early as next September 2026."

Kate Middleton is “really sad and anxious”, the source close to the Princess of Wales claimed and added “she doesn't want to send her little boy to a place that's so far away, and she wants to spend more time with him."

Kate Middleton’s true feelings for Prince George comes a day after she and Prince William celebrated the 12th birthday of their eldest son.

They also shared a heartfelt message with sweet photo of Prince George to mark his big day.



