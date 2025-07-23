 
Prince Harry extends major offer to royal family for Invictus Games

Prince Harry will invite King Charles and Prince William to next Invictus Games in UK in 2027

July 23, 2025

Prince Harry has reportedly extended a major offer to the royal family if they agree to attend the Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Prince Harry has reportedly made this offer to the royal family after peace summit between his and King Charles aides recently.

There are reports Prince Harry will invite his royal family to next Invictus Games in UK in 2027.

Now, according to a report by the Woman’s Day, Prince Harry has even offered to leave his wife Meghan Markle at home for the Invictus Games if the royals “agree to attend.”

The insider says, “So Harry’s new tactic is to do this solo. He’s willing to fly to the UK, set up mediation meetings, whatever they’ll agree to. He’s tried before, but the royals baulked because he insisted on bringing Meghan.”

The source continued, “They clearly have no warmth or respect towards Meghan. That pains him, but the longer he reflects, the easier it is for Harry to be more pragmatic and less emotional about the whole scenario.

“He still holds out hope that one day his family will find it in their hearts to give Meghan a chance but the best solution for now is to keep them apart – and try to salvage what he can of his own relationship with his family.”

