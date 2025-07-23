King Charles praised for befitting response to heckler

King Charles was recently confronted by an anti-monarchy protester during his visit to Newmarket with wife Queen Camilla.

The king's response to the question has sparked mixed reaction on social media, with his supporters praising him for keeping his cool in the face of an expected situation.

According to the local media, the king and his wife were meeting members of the public on the High Street when a man asked him: "Why does your family cost us half a billion pounds a year, Charles?"

The King, who was escorted by guards and aides, merely nodded and said: "Ah, yes," before moving on to another group of people.

The protestor then continued: "Why do you only pay your gardeners the minimum wage?"

The video also shows his supporters offering shouts of encouragement including "You are my king!" and "God bless Your Majesty!" as Charles and Camilla shake hands.

Commenting on the clip, Republic's CEP said, "Lots of people are unhappy with the way the royals are funded. Most people think they cost too much."

He added, "When so many people are struggling with the cost of living, knowing that we pay Charles £27m from Duchy funds and that he pays minimum wage to some of his staff is too much to stomach."

Meanwhile, activists belonging to anti-monarchy group, Republic, held placards inscribed with slogans "Not My King" during the royal couple's visit.



