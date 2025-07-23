What did Piers Morgan say about Meghan Markle?

Piers Morgan’s feud with Meghan Markle has evolved into one of the most enduring and controversial media rivalries in recent royal history, but it began with a single drink at a London pub.

In 2016, the British broadcaster met Markle after exchanging friendly messages online.

“She was fun, smart, engaging,” Morgan said of their meeting.

But that same evening, Markle reportedly met Prince Harry, and according to Morgan, “ghosted” him forever.

The perceived snub marked a turning point that has since fueled Morgan’s relentless criticism of the Duchess of Sussex.

In the years since, Morgan has repeatedly attacked Markle’s credibility and character.

He infamously walked off Good Morning Britain in 2021 after refusing to apologize for saying he “didn’t believe a word” of Markle’s emotional Oprah interview, where she discussed suicidal thoughts and racism within the royal family.

“I wouldn’t believe Meghan Markle if she read me a weather report,” he later said.

In a recent sit-down with Tucker Carlson, Morgan doubled down: “Seventeen claims made by Meghan and Harry have now been proven false, exaggerated or unprovable,” he said, calling their narrative “disingenuous” and “disgraceful.”

He also blasted Meghan’s Netflix series as “unwatchable” and mocked her continued use of the “Duchess of Sussex” title.

“She’s spent less time in Sussex than I did last weekend,” he quipped.

While critics accuse Morgan of nursing a personal grudge, he insists he is holding Markle accountable for what he calls a “cynical and manipulative PR campaign.”