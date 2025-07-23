What will happen to Meghan Markle's Netflix show after lucrative deal ends? Revealed

Fate of Meghan Markle's Netflix show revealed after multi year deal ends

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's multi-year Netflix deal has come to an end, and it won’t be renewed, but where does that leave the Duchess’ show With Love, Meghan?

According to a source that spoke to The Sun, the deal ending doesn’t mean the show has to end.

With Love, Meghan is good for more seasons if the streaming giant renews it. The show is already set to return for a second season as it was filmed simultaneously with the first one.

The news of Harry and Meghan’s five-year, $100 million Netflix deal ending was reported by on July 23.

The development shows a shit in Netflix’s strategy. The streamer is now moving to shorter deals rather than multi-year deals.

This was also reflected in their deal with former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground production company, whose initial multi-year deal transitioned was changed into a first-look agreement.

Regarding Netflix’s dynamic with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the insider told the publication, "There’s no animosity from either side. Things have just run their course."

Harry and Meghan signed their hefty deal with the streamer in 2020 after stepping down as working royals and moving to America. They released their docuseries Harry & Meghan, which became the most-watched documentary debut in Netflix’s history, in 2022.

The couple has since put out a docuseries about polo, a documentary about Harry’s Invictus Games, and the Duchess' lifestyle show.