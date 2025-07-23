Meghan and Harry mocked with Kate Middleton memes after Netflix setback

 
News that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix has reportedly come to an end sparked widespread celebration among critics on social media, many of whom used images of Kate Middleton to mock the Sussexes’ apparent professional setback.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a deal with the streaming giant in 2020, estimated to be worth up to $100 million, to produce documentaries, films, and children’s programming under their Archewell Productions banner. 

However, reports surfaced this week suggesting the partnership has quietly dissolved after a string of underwhelming projects and long delays.

Online reaction was swift and brutal. 

Hashtags like #NetflixDumpsSussexes and #KateWins trended on X (formerly Twitter), as thousands of users responded with memes and reaction GIFs, many featuring the Princess of Wales smiling or laughing. 

One viral post showed Kate waving from a royal engagement, captioned: “When Netflix finally sees through the drama.”

While Netflix has yet to issue an official statement confirming the termination, insiders told UK tabloids the platform had grown frustrated with the couple's limited output. 

Their docuseries Harry & Meghan received mixed reviews, and follow-up projects failed to generate similar buzz.

Supporters of Meghan and Harry called the social media backlash “cruel” and “obsessive,” accusing critics of celebrating failure. 

Meanwhile, royal watchers say the collapse of the deal could increase pressure on the couple to reestablish their public image through new ventures.

