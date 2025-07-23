Meghan Markle offers condolences to Sharon Osbourne?

As tributes continue to pour in following the death of legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne, questions have surfaced about whether Meghan Markle will offer condolences to Sharon Osbourne, the late musician’s wife and a longtime television personality who has previously criticized the royal.

Over the past few years, Sharon Osbourne has made a series of pointed remarks about the Duchess of Sussex.

In interviews and on-air appearances, Osbourne has questioned Meghan’s authenticity and motivations, often suggesting the wife of Prince Harry seeks attention and surrounds herself with elite social circles.

Ozzy Osbourne

“She only talks to people who have a certain bank balance,” Osbourne said during a 2023 appearance on Celebrity Big Brother.

On TalkTV with Piers Morgan, she referred to Meghan and Prince Harry’s public complaints as a “whine fest” and called their public image “disingenuous.”

Despite the lack of a personal relationship between the two women, the public now watches to see whether Meghan will set aside those past criticisms and extend condolences to Osbourne as she grieves the loss of her husband.

As of Wednesday, neither Meghan nor Prince Harry had publicly commented on Ozzy Osbourne’s passing.

While some believe a message of sympathy would reflect grace under pressure, others question whether such a gesture will be made given the history of criticism.



