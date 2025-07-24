Netflix bosses call Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'a total waste of money'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get brutal Netflix exit

Netflix has reportedly pulled the plug on its multi-million dollar deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Multiple sources have revealed that the streaming giant has no plan to renew the royal couple’s deal, which is set to conclude later this year.

Although season 2 of Meghan’s lifestyle show has already been announced on Netflix, it is said to be the Sussexes’ final offering on the platform.

The source told RadarOnline that Meghan “had everything going for her, name, platform, and publicity” however, “the viewing numbers for the show were dismal.”

They added, "This deal is dead."

Moreover, the source revealed that this could lead to a financial disaster for the Sussexes, stating, “Meghan and Harry rely on this deal to sustain upkeep on their $29million mansion and their huge range of staff.”

“Without it, and without massively curbing their spending, they could be headed for bankruptcy," the source explained.

Additionally, an insider from Netflix has explained that while there had been “curiousity” about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry initially, who contributed to Netflix with their hit Harry & Meghan documentary, and also produced Heart of Invictus, Polo and more, now, they have simply become a “background noise.”

"There was initial curiosity about them, but that’s evaporated. They have gone from buzzy to background noise,” the source stated.

Now, Netflix has "zero interest in pursuing further projects" with the couple.

The source said, "They’re just waiting for the credits to roll on this unfortunate chapter.”

“Bosses see commissioning any more content from this pair a total waste of money," they noted.