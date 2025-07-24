Princess Anne wants Prince William to earn ‘bread and butter'

Princess Anne wants Prince William to take a step up and work towards more responsibilities.

The Princess Royal wants her eldest nephew to do more engagements that are related to ‘bread and butter’ as she wishes more participation of the Prince of Wales on Investitures.

A source close to Anne told the The Times: “She’s still doing most of the investitures [at Windsor] even though William lives there. It annoys her.”

They add : “Investitures also happen occasionally at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, or overseas during State or Royal visits. Investitures are hosted by The King, The Princess Royal and The Prince of Wales.”

This comes as the seriousness of Princess Anne’s horse back fall was laid bare by a close friend.

A source, who is close to the princess, told The Times: "Her accident was so much worse than anyone let on and it took quite a while for her to feel herself again."

Anne said: "You're jolly lucky... if you can continue to be more or less compos mentis and last summer I was very close to not being. Take each day as it comes, they say.”