Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plot bigger streaming empire after Netflix exit

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry TV plans revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s multi-million dollar deal with Netflix has reportedly come to a dead end.

"The deal is done; no more shows will be made. Netflix feel they’ve got all they can from the couple," the source told The Sun.

Now, according to a Page Six report, an insider has revealed that after Netflix more TV projects are coming with the Sussexes.

“There are more TV projects coming soon with both the duke and duchess,” the source stated.

As per the sources, while the second season of Meghan’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan has already been announced to release later this year, it might be the couple’s final offering on the streaming giant.

Moreover, the Duchess of Sussex is said to focus on her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The insider claimed, “As a growing business, As ever is continuing to explore growth opportunities that feel aligned with the brand’s core values and quality standards.”

“The brand continues to evolve with new products that align with her vision for quality lifestyle goods at accessible price points,” they added.

It is worth mentioning that this comes after Meghan Markle recently sold out her Rose Wine.

On the other hand, there has been change at Lemonada Media, which produced the wife of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Confessions Of a Female Founder podcast. The outlet revealed that it has been bought by Swedish company PodX.