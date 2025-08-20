King Charles avoids confrontation with 'very saddened' Prince Harry

King Charles is believed to still love his estranged son Prince Harry, and “just avoids confrontation” because the monarch doesn’t trust him not to repeat what he says.

This has been claimed by royal expert Ingrid Seward while talking to the Fox News Digital.

Referring to peace summit between Harry and King Charles aides, the royal expert said, "I think that Harry is… very saddened by the fact that he has failed to reconcile at least with his father

"But it is not that his father doesn’t love him. It’s because his father doesn’t trust his son not to repeat what he says. He can’t have that happen. So it’s easier for [the royal family] to avoid the issue."

She continued, "It’s human nature, really, to just avoid confrontation. If you can’t deal with it, and you don’t know how to deal with it, or if there’s no way of dealing with it, you just avoid it. And you can do that easily when you have a very, very busy life."

Earlier in May, Archie and Lilibet doting father said he wanted to reconcile with his family after losing a court battle over his publicly funded security.

Harry said King Charles, who is battling an undisclosed form of cancer, wouldn’t speak to him.

Prince Harry had said, "I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore. I don’t know how much longer my father has."