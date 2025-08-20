Meghan Markle will be 'warmly welcomed back' to UK with Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would be warmly welcomed back to Britain with their children Archie and Lilibet, a royal expert has claimed amid the duke’s reconciliation efforts.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner expressed optimism the royal family and the California-based couple can eventually come together.

Ian tells the outlet, "I believe it to be totally correct that members of the royal family do not trust Meghan. And of course, she does not trust some members of the royal family in return… Also, if every member of the royal family [doesn’t trust Meghan], then why did King Charles instigate a meeting with his senior advisor and that of Harry and Meghan’s team? Is it all the royal family or is it perhaps William?"

"I hope that Harry and Meghan are warmly welcomed back to Britain with their children," he added.

Another royal expert Ingrid Seward also believes, "I feel that [this] won’t go on forever. I just feel that at some stage… they will begin to come together."

However, she said the supporters of monarchy 'dislike intensely' Meghan.