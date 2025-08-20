Prince Harry turns sniveling and calulated

Prince Harry warned he’s ‘not looking good’ trying to tug at heartstrings

Prince Harry has just been warned against making any emotional gestures towards members of the royal family, and a big reason for this is because insiders fear he’s not leaving himself a good look, in the public eye.

The warning has been shared by a well placed insider after the Duke made a secret gestures towards his grandfather Prince Philip on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

Some called it a ‘cynical attempt’ at currying favor and tugging at heartstrings, and comes right amid reconciliation talks that the prince is said to be attempting.

“Harry was thousands of miles away but still wanted his tribute to be noticed,” the insider began by telling RadarOnline.

But with this “the trouble is, it looks like he was trying to tug at the heartstrings and remind the family of his military credentials.”

Over all “it feels calculated – and people are calling it sniveling,” they added too.

The source also went as far as to allege, “This wasn’t coordinated with the Palace.”

Hence “some see it as an attempt to curry favor at a very delicate time for the King,” they added near the end.

For those unversed with the contents of the letter Prince Harry shared, according to GB News it reads, For me, this anniversary carries an added layer of meaning. My late grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, served in the Pacific campaign. He spoke with quiet humility about those years, but I know how deeply he respected all who stood beside him in that theatre of war. Today, as I think of him, I think also of each of you, of the shared hardships, the bonds forged, and the legacy you leave.”