 
Geo News

Queen Camilla's charity forced to shut doors amid financial crisis

Queen Camilla's charity releases statement after major decision

By
Syeda Waniya
|

August 20, 2025

Queen Camilla's patron hospice hit by 'severe pressures'

Queen Camilla’s charity is facing financial pressures.

The prospect hospice, one of the Queen’s patron charities, closed one of their shops due to financial pressures, according to Hello! Magazine.

The charity provides care to those across the North of Wiltshire and it has been supported by Camilla ever since she became its president in 2013.

As shared by the outlet, the statement released by the charity read, “The decision to close has not been an easy one, but continued financial pressures across the charity sector, including rising costs and changing shopping habits, mean Prospect Hospice has to focus our resources where they can have the greatest impact on funding patient care.”

Additionally, the Head of Commercial Income at Prospect Hospice, Stuart Necrews stated, “We are so thankful to the staff, volunteers, donors and customers who have supported this shop over the years.”

“Closing the doors is not a decision we wanted to make, but it is a necessary one to ensure we can continue providing outstanding care to local people at the end of their lives,” Stuart added.

Most recently, Camilla visited the Prospect Hospice in Wroughton in January.

In order to celebrate the charity’s anniversary, a commemorative plaque was unveiled.

During the unveiling, Queen Camilla stated, “Every time I come here, I come away feeling so impressed and feeling so lucky actually that Wiltshire has something like this to look after people who are at the end of their life.”

She added in her speech, “As I've said time and time again, I wish we could clone these places because there aren't nearly enough.”

“We just have to keep them going, I know a lot of people help out but we need a lot more help than that,” the Queen concluded.

