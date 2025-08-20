Meghan Markle gets good news about 'third baby'

Meghan Markle shares reaction to friend's good news

Meghan Markle is a proud mother of two kids, but one of her closest friends, Jamie Kern Lima, is expecting her third baby with her husband Paulo Lima.

The post, which the soon-to-be mother shared on Instagram, announced, "We're SO excited to share we’re expecting our third baby!!!! After a 10+ year long journey filled with fertility challenges."

Sharing the past challenges in her journey toward motherhood, she said, "And miscarriages we feel so incredibly blessed to be welcoming our third little one into the world later this year."

"Thank you so much for your prayers and love and support," the caption read, drawing a like from Prince Harry's wife.

Jamie, who is the founder of IT Cosmetics, previously appeared on the Duchess's Confessions of a Female Founder show.

In the podcast, Meghan admitted that at first she did not know her friend was the owner of a successful business.

"I didn't know any of that. I knew none of that. I just knew her as Jamie, my new neighbour, and she soon became my rocking chair friend – you know, the kind of person could just go and sit in your sweats and cozies with no make-up on and just chat for hours," she shared.

Similarly, Meghan appeared on Jamie's podcast, where she opened up about stepping away from royal duties in 2020.

"You have to imagine at the beginning, everyone has, like, butterflies," the Suits star said, adding that this decision helped her to enjoy her marriage more.

"Then we immediately went into the trenches together. Yeah, right out of the gate, like six months into dating," she added.

"So now, seven years later, when you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way, and that's why I feel like it's more of a honeymoon period for us now," Meghan concluded.