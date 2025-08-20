'Major reason' Prince William reluctant to reconcile with Harry disclosed

A royal expert has disclosed a major reason Prince William is reluctant to make peace with his estranged brother Harry despite the duke’s efforts for reconciliation.

The one of the major reasons why the Prince of Wales will not engage with Harry has been disclosed by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

Fitzwilliams was speaking to the Fox News Digital and said that "a mistrust of Meghan" is "a major reason" why William won’t engage with his brother, but only one of many.

The expert claims, "William feels Harry has betrayed the royal family. Given… the personal attacks on him in the memoir ‘Spare,’ reconciliation is likely to be a tough call with the [Prince of Wales]."

The royal expert further warned, "There are some things which are not forgotten.

"Of course, reconciliation is desirable and being in exile, which Harry is, is often very sad… The last time the brothers were together, at the memorial service for Lord Fellowes last August, they reportedly didn’t speak. I doubt much has changed."

Another royal expert Hilary Fordwich made similar claims saying "Persistent lack of trust is the main reason why senior royals remain reluctant to engage in reconciliation efforts.”

She further said the royal family’s concerns are ‘well-founded’, that any private family discussions could become public or be used for commercial projects.

“[Meghan]… has no sense of duty toward the British public nor the institution," the expert continued.