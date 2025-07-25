Meghan Markle, Harry's 'star attraction has taken a nose dive'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued a strong warning regarding their popularity with a royal expert saying their "star attraction has taken a nose dive."

The royal expert’s remarks came days after reports the royal couple’s five-year Netflix deal will likely expire in September 'quietly' and it will not be renewed.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, Helena Chard says' "There are whispers that Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal will expire quietly. I can’t imagine that either party would want to shout this news over the rooftops. They will hope it’s a smooth transition."

The royal expert continued Meghan and Harry’s "star attraction has taken a nose dive."

Helena went on to say "The majority of their material has received poor viewing figures and there doesn't seem to be suitable appeal for any new productions starring the duo."

The court of “public opinion” is key here, she said and added the public do not feel 'kindly' toward the royal couple.

“They trashed their family, created a huge amount of damage and monetized off of the back of the attacks," Helena claims.

Meghan and Harry signed over $100 million deal with Netflix back in 2020 after stepping down from royal duties.