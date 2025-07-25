Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share similar concerns

Kate Middleton, Meghan, Prince Harry share similar concerns

Kate Middleton, her brother-in-law Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly on the same page over concerns regarding the future generations.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s foundation in 2023, made the decision to launch The Parents’ Network to provide support for families experiencing online harm.

Earlier this April, Meghan and Harry shared a statement which reads, “As The Archewell Foundation reflects on its work to build a better online world, we are hopeful to see change is possible.”

They further said, “We urge leaders across industries and society to continue being proactive in enacting safeguards and legislation to keep children safe online and we commit to continue supporting those championing these issues so not one more child is lost to social media.”

Similarly, Kate Middleton is also concerned regarding her eldest son Prince George’s privacy online.

Kate Middleton is reportedly anxious about shipping Prince George off to boarding school, and according to the Radar Online insiders have claimed, “In this day and age of social media, she is concerned about George's privacy, and since he'll be away at school, she won't have eyes on him. What mother in her right mind wouldn't want to know she's not there making matters worse."