Prince William set to take major decision about Eugenie, Beatrice, Zara Tindall

Prince William plans royal roles Princess Beatrice, Eugenie, Zara Tindall

Prince William has set his mind on including his royal cousins, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Zara Tindall, in the future of the monarchy.

As per latest report, the Prince of Wales wants a smaller royal family but plans to include hard-working relatives like Beatrice, Eugenie, and Zara in more public roles.

According to Royal Insider, the Prince believes it is a mistake to leave them out, especially since they are loyal and active in areas like youth, health, and sports.

One former aide has revealed that "William has noticed how engaged and loyal his cousins are," adding, "He's open to the idea of expanding their public roles, especially in areas like youth, health, and sports."

Sharing his take on the matter, royal commentator Richard Eden said, "Although Prince William still believes in a 'slimmed-down monarchy,' he is increasingly aware of the hard work of his extended family."

The royal insider claimed that William does not want to wait to become the King to implement certain changes.

"He’s not waiting to wear the crown to start changing things. The blueprint is already there,” they said.

Another royal expert Jennie Bond also said, "His informal, approachable way of going about his work is resonating with the public. Even the way he talks is different from previous generations,” she said.

“He'll pose for selfies – he’ll even work the camera for them if they get flustered."