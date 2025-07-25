'Nail in coffin' for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Netflix deal revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Netflix deal's last blow revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealt another blow, which is the "nail in the coffin" of their Netflix deal.

An insider has revealed that there isn’t a great demand for Meghan’s As Ever Napa Valley wine, which was launched on July 1. As such, the wine doesn’t seem to have a long future.

The insider also told Mail Online that Netflix considers it unlikely for the wine to get any supermarket or department store deal after the launch showed that "there isn't a demand for her wine from a mass market point of view".

Meghan’s wine sold out in under an hour of its launch, and the insider claims that's more likely because it was made in a "small batch." It is yet to be confirmed when the wine will restock.

This comes after it was revealed that Meghan and Harry’s Netflix deal won’t be renewed after it ends in September this year.

Meghan and Harry’s Netflix deal was signed in 2020 after they stepped down as working royals and moved to Montecito, California. As part of the five-year deal, the couple released their documentary, Harry & Meghan, in 2022.

The documentary amassed 81.6 million hours watched during its first four days of release and holds the record for the biggest debut for a Netflix documentary.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s projects since then haven’t been nearly as successful. The couple released a polo documentary, another documentary about Harry’s Invictus Games and Meghan’s lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan.