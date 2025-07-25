 
Geo News

Monarchy set for big shift as Prince William maps out future reign

Prince William bold plan to change royal traditions laid bare by expert

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 25, 2025

Prince William ‘frustrated’ with performative royal duties
Prince William ‘frustrated’ with 'performative' royal duties

Prince William is reportedly “frustrated” with “performative” royal traditions as he gears up for big change after ascending to the throne.

The Prince of Wales is said to be already preparing for his future reign with a "three-point blueprint" aimed at transforming the monarchy.

Speaking with Radar Online, an insider revealed that William plans to shift focus from ceremonial duties to measurable impact.

As per the report, William will adopt a more open and accessible tone as he wants to mark a clear break from King Charles’ traditional style.

"He’s not interested in endless ribbon-cutting,” he said. “When he visits a project, he wants to walk away knowing something tangible happened, funding delivered, lives improved.”

“That's what motivates him now."

Confirming the source, royal expert Kate Mansey told The Royal Beat podcast, "He wants to come away and think, 'I’ve made a difference there,' rather than just showing up and shaking some hands.”

"He’s not one for long meetings or going around the same thing again,” Former Conservative party leader William Hague said.

“I've often heard him say, 'There’s been too much talk about that. We need to see some action,'" Hague added.

Meghan Markle Netflix journey hasn't ended: Here's Why
Meghan Markle Netflix journey hasn't ended: Here's Why
Prince Harry not on same ‘emotional' wavelength as Meghan Markle: Expert
Prince Harry not on same ‘emotional' wavelength as Meghan Markle: Expert
Prince Harry unruly answer upset journalist with ‘rubbish question'
Prince Harry unruly answer upset journalist with ‘rubbish question'
Kate Middleton left stunned by rumors about her health: report
Kate Middleton left stunned by rumors about her health: report
King Charles unveils ultra-rare tree in forest
King Charles unveils ultra-rare tree in forest
Prince William, Camilla present united front as King Charles talks to Prince Harry?
Prince William, Camilla present united front as King Charles talks to Prince Harry?
Prince Harry hit by false claims of accident and drug Use
Prince Harry hit by false claims of accident and drug Use
Meghan Markle loses Netflix deal because her ‘pointless' lifestyle series falls flat
Meghan Markle loses Netflix deal because her ‘pointless' lifestyle series falls flat