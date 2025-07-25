Monarchy set for big shift as Prince William maps out future reign

Prince William ‘frustrated’ with 'performative' royal duties

Prince William is reportedly “frustrated” with “performative” royal traditions as he gears up for big change after ascending to the throne.

The Prince of Wales is said to be already preparing for his future reign with a "three-point blueprint" aimed at transforming the monarchy.

Speaking with Radar Online, an insider revealed that William plans to shift focus from ceremonial duties to measurable impact.

As per the report, William will adopt a more open and accessible tone as he wants to mark a clear break from King Charles’ traditional style.

"He’s not interested in endless ribbon-cutting,” he said. “When he visits a project, he wants to walk away knowing something tangible happened, funding delivered, lives improved.”

“That's what motivates him now."

Confirming the source, royal expert Kate Mansey told The Royal Beat podcast, "He wants to come away and think, 'I’ve made a difference there,' rather than just showing up and shaking some hands.”

"He’s not one for long meetings or going around the same thing again,” Former Conservative party leader William Hague said.

“I've often heard him say, 'There’s been too much talk about that. We need to see some action,'" Hague added.