Meghan Markle is ‘someone with a game plan’ in Prince Harry’s peace talks with his father King Charles, a royal expert has claimed.

Prince Harry and King Charles aides recently held a crucial meeting in London.

Commenting on it, royal expert Valentine Low believes the “peace talks” could really help the Archie and Lilibet's mother.

According to the Cheat Sheet, the royal expert told The Sun: “There’s also the interesting question, perhaps quite cynically, if they reconcile and the relationship with the royal family becomes one of warmth. I think it will only do Meghan’s reputation something good and help her expand brand Meghan.”

Another royal expert Sarah Hewson claims “Meghan is someone with a game plan. Nothing happens by accident and I think Harry relies on Meghan for a lot of guidance through life. Meghan’s got her own plans and business. What is Harry’s? He does look lost and isolated by himself in Montecito. His father’s health is certainly a big wake-up call.”

However, Hewson advised the duke, “I think for these talks to happen, Harry will need to speak to his father one-on-one. This will be really important as there is a big trust issue.”