Mike Tindall injured in Australia

Mike Tindall and wife Zara Tindall are currently making some 'incredible memories' together

July 25, 2025

Princess Anne’s son-in-law Mike Tindall has received a minor injury on his face in Australia.

Mike Tindall and his wife Zara are reportedly in Australia enjoying the summer.

According to a report by the GB News, Mike was pictured with a bloodied face after participating in a rugby match.

The former England rugby player wore the number 13 shirt during a match against the Classic Wallabies.

Tindall and his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, in a joint post, shared a photo of the former player with a bloodied face.

The photo was posted with caption, “Tins wearing 13, humanity restored.

“Solid effort from the chief last night against the Classic Wallabies.”

Commenting on the post one fan says, “Looks like a lot of gentleman agreements out there. Love seeing this old boy at work.”

Earlier, Mike Tindall had delighted the fans with loved-up photos with wife Zara Tindall from their trip to Australia, where they made some ‘incredible memories’ together.

Taking to Instagram, Mike shared stunning photo with Zara and revealed, “We had the chance to spend a few days on Hamilton Island this week - despite all the times we have been to Australia we have never been here before and it’s been amazing.”

