Expert advises against working with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after Netflix setback

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under harsh criticism after their $100 million Netflix deal collapsed.

PR expert Renae Smith, who described them as "damaged goods," said she wouldn’t advise any of her clients to work with the couple.

Speaking with The Express, the expert claimed that “everything” that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “touch turns to dust.”

"I wouldn’t advise a single client of mine to get involved with them. No way in hell,” she added.

Despite having the financial means to produce content independently, Smith expressed doubt that major platforms would want to collaborate with them now.

"Could they produce something on their own? Sure, they have the money. But will any major platform touch them now? I highly doubt it.

"They’re starting to feel like damaged goods. It’s the opposite of the Midas touch!

This comes after it was reported that the Sussexes’ Netflix deal, struck in 2020, will not be renewed in September due to declining interest in their projects.