Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive delightful news after split with Netflix

Netflix exit opens new doors for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have gotten major new opportunity as Netflix has reportedly opened new doors for the couple.

The streaming giant will end their multi-year partnership with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when the contract expires in September.

Even though there is no official announcement, an insider has revealed that both parties have mutually agreed to part ways without animosity.

Speaking with Hello! Magazine, brand and culture expert Nick Ede claimed that the Sussexes may now be open to exploring deals with other streaming services.

"The end of the current Netflix contract between Meghan and Harry means that they are now open to offers from other streamers they haven't worked with, like Amazon Prime, so potentially they may want to court those other streamers,” he said.

The expert continued, "The first look deal is something that many channels offer the biggest stars and I’m sure Netflix won't want to lose their relationship with the pair as they have brought viewers, subscribers and column inches to the platform, and although some of their shows have failed to ignite the interest they originally had, they are still box office when it comes to publicity.

"I'm sure, like anyone, they would like the security of knowing what income they are going to make from their deals."