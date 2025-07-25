 
Sole reason Meghan Markle, Prince Harry suddenly wanting peace with King Charles exposed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to US after stepping down as senior royals

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
July 25, 2025

A royal expert has exposed the real reason why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have agreed for peace talks with King Charles.

Speaking on the Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, royal expert Robert Jobson believes the California-based royal couple losing their Netflix deal is the sole reason for them suddenly wanting to make peace and get back in the good graces of the monarch.

According to the Cheat Sheet, the expert said, “Well, the deal was always set about $100 million, wasn’t it? And the talk of that figure sort of blew a lot of people’s minds, but I think that was for productions and things that they’re supposed to have done.

“Where does it leave them? Probably with a bit of a bowl out, looking for some handouts. Maybe that’s why their staff were over here having discussions with the king.”

As per media reports, the duke and duchess over $100 million deal with Netflix is set to conclude later this year.

The Sun reported the deal will not be renewed as both parties agree the collaboration has "run its course."

Meghan and Harry signed the deal with Netflix back in 2020 shortly after stepping back from royal duties.

