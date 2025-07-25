Prince William fighting for George, Charlotte and Louis as Kate Middleton worries

Prince William is said to be fighting for his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis besides the future generations amid Kate Middleton’s concerns.

Kate Middleton is concerned regarding her eldest son Prince George’s privacy online.

Kate Middleton is reportedly anxious about shipping Prince George off to boarding school, and according to the Radar Online insiders have claimed, “In this day and age of social media, she is concerned about George's privacy, and since he'll be away at school, she won't have eyes on him. What mother in her right mind wouldn't want to know she's not there making matters worse."

Amid Kate Middleton’s concerns, Rolling Stone star Ronnie Wood has said that the future king is fighting for his children and the future generation to experience the wonders of the world's wildlife.

Speaking to the People magazine, Wood said, “(Prince William is) hugely knowledgeable on the subject and committed to the cause, and I have a lot of respect for the way he uses his status and position for the greater good and to support wildlife."

He further said, "He’s a strong advocate for Tusk and the wider conservation community, and we share a common belief that our children and future generations deserve to experience the wonders of the world’s wildlife like we have."