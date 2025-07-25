Prince Harry speaks out on lack of support from King Charles, Prince William

Prince Harry’s candid moment reveals struggles with King Charles, Prince William

Prince Harry appeared visibly isolated and sad and even complained about King Charles and Prince Willian to his cousin, Princess Beatrice, at the monarch’s coronation back in 2023.

The Duke of Sussex came to the grand event alone, leaving Meghan Markle and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in US.

A new Channel 5 documentary, Lip-Reading the Royals: The Secret Conversations, revealed a telling moment when Harry whispered to his cousin Eugenie.

Professional lip readers Nicola Hickling claimed the Duke of Sussex expressed deep frustration over a lack of communication from his family.

According to professional lip readers, Harry looked “visibly frustrated” and “confided” in Eugenie.

She claimed Harry told Eugenie, “I’ve spent five hours with my dad in his office and not a friendly text from either.”

“He looks so disappointed and so disillusioned with why no communication was sent to him,” she added.

While it is not clear whom Harry was talking about, the expert noted that the chances are higher he was referring to Charles and William.