 
Geo News

Prince Harry speaks out on lack of support from King Charles, Prince William

Prince Harry’s silent complain to royal cousin about King Charles, Prince William laid bare

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 25, 2025

Prince Harry’s candid moment reveals struggles with King Charles, Prince William

Prince Harry appeared visibly isolated and sad and even complained about King Charles and Prince Willian to his cousin, Princess Beatrice, at the monarch’s coronation back in 2023.

The Duke of Sussex came to the grand event alone, leaving Meghan Markle and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in US.

A new Channel 5 documentary, Lip-Reading the Royals: The Secret Conversations, revealed a telling moment when Harry whispered to his cousin Eugenie.

Professional lip readers Nicola Hickling claimed the Duke of Sussex expressed deep frustration over a lack of communication from his family.

According to professional lip readers, Harry looked “visibly frustrated” and “confided” in Eugenie.

She claimed Harry told Eugenie, “I’ve spent five hours with my dad in his office and not a friendly text from either.”

“He looks so disappointed and so disillusioned with why no communication was sent to him,” she added.

While it is not clear whom Harry was talking about, the expert noted that the chances are higher he was referring to Charles and William. 

Prince Harry's peace talks with King Charles driven by financial troubles?
Prince Harry's peace talks with King Charles driven by financial troubles?
Meghan made Kate Middleton look ‘less astute' with key move
Meghan made Kate Middleton look ‘less astute' with key move
Meghan Markle ready to ‘dish more dirt' after Netflix snub?
Meghan Markle ready to ‘dish more dirt' after Netflix snub?
Meghan Markle Netflix journey hasn't ended: Here's Why
Meghan Markle Netflix journey hasn't ended: Here's Why
Prince Harry not on same ‘emotional' wavelength as Meghan Markle: Expert
Prince Harry not on same ‘emotional' wavelength as Meghan Markle: Expert
Prince Harry unruly answer upset journalist with ‘rubbish question'
Prince Harry unruly answer upset journalist with ‘rubbish question'
Kate Middleton left stunned by rumors about her health: report
Kate Middleton left stunned by rumors about her health: report
King Charles unveils ultra-rare tree in forest
King Charles unveils ultra-rare tree in forest