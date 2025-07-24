Queen Camilla makes shocking tattoo confession during royal visit

Queen Camilla reacts to royal fan's shocking gesture

Queen Camilla had a surprising encounter with a fan during her latest royal visit alongside King Charles.

Camilla and Charles attended the Sandringham Flower Show together on July 23, 2025.

While greeting the public outside the show, Camilla had a surprising reaction to a royal fan flaunting his tattoos on the left leg.

Phil Smith, a royal fan, had the cyphers of the late Queen Elizabeth, King Charles and Queen Camilla inked on his leg from ankle to thigh.

The wife of Charles looked stunned by the gesture and turned to one of her bodyguards, saying, “look, he’s got one too!” as per DailyMail.

The royal fan told the outlet that Camilla shared a surprising connection to his ink as one of her security guards has a royal cypher tattoo as well.

Phil shared of his encounter with the Queen Camilla, “I just think she's fabulous and have got to know her a bit. We just hit it off.”

“I love the royal family and she in particular has got a good sense of humor. She frequently responds. I waited to see her to show her my latest [tattoo] and she laughed. She said one of her security men has also had it done too,” he added.

Phil went on to share, “Honestly, she's just great. We exchange letters. She knew who I was. She asked how long it [the latest tattoo] took and I told her about two and a half hours.”

“But I told her this one bloody hurt. She just finds it hilarious. She pulled her police officer's sleeve and said, 'Look, it's catching on!'” the royal fan added.