Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new worry as 'nobody in Hollywood rates them anymore'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face new low as Hollywood 'bored' with them

Harry and Meghan Markle received a blow recently as it was revealed that their Netflix deal is set to end in September.

Now, an insider has revealed that no one in Hollywood wants to rate them as they’re bored with them.

"No one in Hollywood rates them anymore or wants to be around them, especially her; people are bored with them," the mole said, per Daily Express.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed their Netflix deal in 2020 after quitting their duties as working royals and moving to America. The five-year deal is worth a whopping £78million ($100million).

As part of the deal, the couple put out their documentary Harry & Meghan in 2022. The documentary was a huge success and became the biggest documentary debut for Netflix ever.

The couple opened up about their time with the royals after they tied the knot in 2018. They made bombshell claims like their popularity became threatening to the royals, and that the pressures of royal life made Meghan suicidal.

"The issue is when someone who’s marrying in, who should be a supporting act, is then stealing the limelight or is doing the job better than the person who was born to do this —that upsets people,” Harry claimed.