Meghan Markle shown in video shared by 'Suits' actor

Actor Patrick J. Adams on Thursday shared a collection of some scenes from hit TV series "Suits" highlighting excessive use of a certain phrase which looked hilarious when put together in a single clip.

Taking to Instagram stories, Adams, who played Michael Ross in the hit TV show, posted the clip showcasing moments with repeated use of the phrase: "Are you out of your mind".

The clip shows several members of the lead cast uttering the phrase. It also features a moment where Harvey Specter is using the phrase in front of Meghan Markle, who played Rachel Zane, in the show.

The legal drama series was created and written by Aaron Korsh and it premiered on USA Network in 2011.

According to reports, the writing staff included several other individuals who contributed to the show's scripts.



