 
Geo News

Meghan Markle shown in video shared by 'Suits' actor

Meghan Markle, is also seen in the clop shared by Patrick J.Adams

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 25, 2025

Actor Patrick J. Adams on Thursday shared a collection of some scenes from hit TV series "Suits" highlighting excessive use of a certain phrase which looked hilarious when put together in a single clip.

Taking to Instagram stories, Adams, who played Michael Ross in the hit TV show, posted the clip showcasing moments with repeated use of the phrase: "Are you out of your mind".

The clip shows several members of the lead cast uttering the phrase. It also features a moment where Harvey Specter is using the phrase in front of Meghan Markle, who played Rachel Zane, in the show.  

Meghan Markle shown in video shared by Suits actor

The legal drama series was created and written by Aaron Korsh and it premiered on USA Network in 2011.

According to reports,  the writing staff included several other individuals who contributed to the show's scripts.


Prince William fighting for George, Charlotte and Louis as Kate Middleton worries
Prince William fighting for George, Charlotte and Louis as Kate Middleton worries
'Nail in coffin' for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Netflix deal revealed video
'Nail in coffin' for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Netflix deal revealed
Meghan Markle, Harry's 'star attraction has taken a nose dive'
Meghan Markle, Harry's 'star attraction has taken a nose dive'
Mike Tindall injured in Australia
Mike Tindall injured in Australia
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive delightful news after split with Netflix
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive delightful news after split with Netflix
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share similar concerns
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share similar concerns
Expert advises against working with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after Netflix setback
Expert advises against working with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after Netflix setback
Sole reason Meghan Markle, Prince Harry suddenly wanting peace with King Charles exposed video
Sole reason Meghan Markle, Prince Harry suddenly wanting peace with King Charles exposed