Meghan Markle appeared in Castle as Sleeping Beauty

Meghan Markle is best known for her work as Rachel Zane in the hit TV series Suits.

While she rose to global fame for her role in the legal drama, the actress has also played several roles in lesser-known shows and made a couple of cameo appearances as well.

Meghan, who is now married to the UK's Prince Harry, often makes headlines for her latest projects and the couple’s ongoing feud with the British royal family.

But one question her fans and TV enthusiasts often ask about her work is whether she played a role in Castle, the American crime series.

For those unaware, yes, Meghan Markle did appear in an episode of Castle.

She played the character Charlotte Boyd, who was dressed as Sleeping Beauty, in the 2012 episode titled “Once Upon a Crime.”

Meghan Markle played Charlotte in 'Castle'

She was part of a plot involving a serial killer who staged murders to resemble fairy tale characters.

Interestingly, her character's name, Charlotte, is also the name of Prince Harry’s niece, Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton

Some fans speculate Meghan may have landed the cameo because she had already begun starring in Suits by that time.