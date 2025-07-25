 
Royal house releases princess's photos as she starts studies in Australia

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway is the daughter of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit

July 25, 2025

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway arrives in Australia for studies

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has arrived in Australia to start her studies at the University of Sydney.

The Norwegian royal family on Friday shared multiple pictures of the daughter of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit with a brief message from the princess herslef. 

She said," I'm looking forward to starting my studies at the University of Sydney. It will be exciting to become a student, and I'm looking forward to gaining new perspectives on both European and international politics. I'm sure that I will learn a lot." 

Meanwhile, in the pictures shared on the royal family's Instagram account, the princess is seen standing on a grassy area in the university. 

The 21-year-old wore a black long-sleeve top, light blue wide-leg jeans, and white shoes as her long, straight hair fell  past her shoulders.  



