Psychic warns Prince Harry, Meghan Markle about future of their businesses

Psychic predicts trouble ahead for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s brand strategy

A psychic has warned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about the future of their businesses after predicting that the couple would soon face major troubles personally and professionally.

Athos Salomé, a Brazilian known as the “Living Nostradamus” for predicting major world events, told The Sun that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going through a very difficult time both.

He claimed that the Sussexes would soon opt for a professional split so they could protect their businesses from failing.

Sharing his predictions for Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, which aims to make $25 to $40 million in the next two years, the expert said it could suffer without fresh ideas.

"According to the predictions from the Kabbalah, there are strong indications of problems in the production chain and the exhaustion of the niche if she doesn’t reinvent the brand’s storytelling,” he said.

He further noted that Meghan’s attempt to position herself as a Californian progressive icon could create more division.

As for Harry, who seems to be working on staying relevant with projects like the Invictus Games and mental health, the psychic said he needs support of Britishers.

Harry "knows that he needs to regain some of the British support if he wants to maintain institutional relevance,” he claimed.