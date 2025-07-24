Prince Harry, William's cousin follows in Meghan Markle's footsteps

Prince William, Harry's cousin talks about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Prince William’s cousin, Maddison May Brudenell, whose great-grandfather was Lord Mountbatten, tied the knot with Canadian welder Bret Kapetanov in October 2024.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Maddison admitted to following in Meghan Markle, wife of Prince Harry’s footsteps.

While this marked Maddison’s second marriage, she walked down the aisle in a traditional white gown.

For those unaware, white wedding gown is historically considered as a symbol of virginity. However, many brides in modern times also wear white dresses despite being married previously.

Similarly, the Duchess of Sussex, who tied the knot with the Duke of Sussex in 2018, opted for a white dress regardless of her previous marriage. Meghan previously got married to Trevor Engelson in 2011 and divorced in 2014.

Sharing about this move, Maddison posted a photo of her mother, Edwina Hicks adjusting her veil.

She revealed in the caption, ““In the monarch’s view, it was not appropriate for a divorcée getting remarried in church to look quite so flamboyantly virginal,” wrote royal biographer Ingrid Seward in her book ‘My Mother and I’.”

Maddison added, “Not written about me but about Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex , needless to say when this article was flung in my face last week, I didn’t bat an eyelid.”

“Steward wrote how the late Queen only revealed her opinion to her closest confidantes and the Queen’s cousin Lady Elizabeth Anson, who is said to have been among those confidantes, apparently shared that that Meghan’s dress was improper – considering she had been married prior to Prince Harry.”

Adding, “Why was I unsurprised by reading this article? Because my mother, our late queen’s god daughter , had said exactly the same to me other family members would agree she said.”

“Was I offended? I was sad to think about the painful past during what I wanted to be a joyful future focussed time of my life. But I heard her out and I understood the notion. My mum was speaking out of love and care for me. I didn’t let my feelings overcome me, we talked about it,” she continued.

“I love the concept of marriage, I am not an advocate for divorce; Is there a place for it? Of course and that is deeply personal between God and the couple. However as a society I believe we should revere the sacredness of marriage and divorcees getting remarried in a different colour may well have been suggested originally as a deterrent to divorce and that I respect in principle.”

She explained that her mother listened to her “wisdom and respected my style.”

“I am blessed to have had that freedom, the pressures on the immediate Royal family are extreme and we must pray for them,” the cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry noted.