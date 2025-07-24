King Charles, Prince Harry reunion hopes thwarted with latest revelation

Reunion hopes low as Prince Harry set to return to UK, predicts psychic

Chances reunion between King Charles and Prince Harry are low as psychic predicts the Duke of Sussex’s next trip to the UK.

According to Athos Salomé, a renowned Brazilian seer, suggested that the Duke of Sussex and the monarch are unlikely to fully reconcile.

He told The Sun that while Harry is expected to return to the UK before the summer of 2026, there are “limited signs of reconciliation” with King Charles.

According to Salomé, this visit will be driven not by personal feelings, but by Harry’s strategic desire to improve his public image and rebuild support within Britain.

He further said that Harry "should publicly travel to the UK before the European summer of 2026 to seal a formal rapprochement, even if Meghan remains in the US or makes restricted appearances.”

Elsewhere during the interview, he said that he believes Harry and Meghan Markle are currently experiencing "the most fragile moment of their strategy.”

While he noted that Harry and Meghan will not get a divorce, but their "separation” would be “on a professional level.”

However, he made a shocking prediction, claiming that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would remain married only for the sake of their brands.

"They may remain married for convenience and brand management. But emotionally, they will be more distant than ever,” he added.