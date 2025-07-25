Prince William, Prince George urged to stop travelling together

Prince William, George urged to stop travelling together

Richard Eden, Diary Editor at the Daily Mail and host of the popular weekly royal podcast "Palace Confidential," ignited a conversation about royal safety on Friday, with a tweet highlighting a viewer’s concern.

Eden shared a comment from a viewer urging Princes William and George to stop traveling together, citing it as "wise words.

"The viewer, identified as @llkid6760 , echoed a common safety protocol, noting that top executives they work with in Boston never fly together.

"I would think it would be an essential safeguard for the monarchy," the viewer wrote.

Commenting on the tweet, Eden said, "Wise words from a "Palace Confidential" viewer. Stop travelling together, Prince William and George!

Eden’s tweet reflects ongoing public interest in the monarchy’s security measures.

The suggestion aligns with longstanding practices in some organizations to prevent leadership loss in a single incident.

Neither Kensington Palace nor the royal family has commented on the matter.

King Charles's eldest son Prince William is the heir to the throne, followed by William's eldest son Prince George, and then his younger children Charlotte and Louis.