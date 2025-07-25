 
Prince Harry's peace talks with King Charles driven by financial troubles?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly dealing with financial issues as Netflix deal ends

July 25, 2025

Prince Harry’s real intention behind King Charles peace talks revealed

A royal expert has claimed that the real reason behind Prince Harry’s recent initiation of peace talks with King Charles could be to ask for financial help.

As per latest reports, Netflix has decided not to renew their $100 million Netflix deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in latest financial blow to them.

Insiders suggest that the reason could be that some of their shows, like Harry’s Polo, did not get the views Netflix had hoped for.

While this could mean a big loss of income for the couple author, a royal expert Robert Jobson said he believes this may be why two of their team members met with a senior aide to the King in London earlier this month.

“Well, the deal was always set about $100 million, wasn't it?” he told The Sun.

“And the talk of that figure sort of blew a lot of people's minds, but I think that was for productions and things that they're supposed to have done,” the expert added.

“Where does it leave them? Probably with a bit of a bowl out, looking for some handouts.

“Maybe that's why they were over with their staff, were over here having discussions with the King. I don't know.”

