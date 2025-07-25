Royal fans in Awe as King Charles joins meaningful initiative

King Charles welcomes important guest with heartfelt environmental gesture

Royal fans were left in awe as King Charles joined a meaning initiative upon receiving a thoughtful present.

As per latest update by Buckingham Palace, the monarch received Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sandringham House.

During the visit, Modi presented the King with a tree to be planted this autumn as part of his “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative.

According to the Instagram post, this initiative encourages individuals to honour their mothers by planting trees.

Sharing a picture of Charles with Modi, the Palace captioned the post, “This afternoon, The King received the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, @NarendraModi, at Sandringham House.”

“During their time together, His Majesty was given a tree to be planted this Autumn, inspired by the environmental initiative launched by the Prime Minister, “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”, which encourages people to plant a tree in tribute to their mothers,” they added.

Fans were full of praises on the thoughtful gift as many took to the comments section to express their feelings.

“Aw what a generous, sweet gift! I'm sure the king will be delighted to plant a tree in his mother's memory?” one penned.

Another added, “Wow, that’s so touching! A powerful way to honor moms and protect nature together.”