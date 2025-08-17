 
Geo News

Prince William, Harry's best friend lands in big trouble

Prince William, Harry's best friend "wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day"

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 17, 2025

Prince William, Harrys best friend lands in big trouble
Prince William, Harry's best friend lands in big trouble

Prince William and Harry’s best friend has apparently landed in big trouble as he is facing tricky godfather decision.

Hugh Grosvenor, who welcomed a daughter recently, is godfather to both William’s elder son Prince George and Harry’s son Prince Archie.

According to a report by The Times, per the Independent, the Duke of Westminster, who is a close friend of both Prince William and Harry, has landed in trouble as the estrangement between the formerly close brothers continues.

Another friend of William and Harry tells The Times: “It’s incredibly sad it has come to this. Hugh is one of very few close friends of William and Harry’s who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both. He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realises it’s unlikely to happen before the wedding.

“He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia, and doesn’t want any awkwardness.”

Prince William, Harrys best friend lands in big trouble

By naming both William and Harry as godfather, it could be seen as an attempt to improve their relationship, which has been estranged since the California-based royal couple left the Royal Family in 2020.

Hugh Grosvenor’s friends have said he has not made a final decision on whether to include Harry, it is understood Prince William has been made a godfather.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle found 'right balance' with new Netflix deal video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle found 'right balance' with new Netflix deal
Prince Andrew's pals come forward to spill more details about his past
Prince Andrew's pals come forward to spill more details about his past
Why Princess Anne feels ‘under appreciated' by Royals
Why Princess Anne feels ‘under appreciated' by Royals
Prince William, Kate Middleton are in pursuit of ‘forever home'
Prince William, Kate Middleton are in pursuit of ‘forever home'
Prince Harry tipped to submit to King for safe future
Prince Harry tipped to submit to King for safe future
Meghan Markle to compromise on Royals for Netflix approval?
Meghan Markle to compromise on Royals for Netflix approval?
Meghan Markle is real Netflix hero, not Prince Harry
Meghan Markle is real Netflix hero, not Prince Harry
Why are Prince William and Kate Middleton leaving Adelaide Cottage?
Why are Prince William and Kate Middleton leaving Adelaide Cottage?