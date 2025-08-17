Prince William, Harry's best friend lands in big trouble

Prince William and Harry’s best friend has apparently landed in big trouble as he is facing tricky godfather decision.

Hugh Grosvenor, who welcomed a daughter recently, is godfather to both William’s elder son Prince George and Harry’s son Prince Archie.

According to a report by The Times, per the Independent, the Duke of Westminster, who is a close friend of both Prince William and Harry, has landed in trouble as the estrangement between the formerly close brothers continues.

Another friend of William and Harry tells The Times: “It’s incredibly sad it has come to this. Hugh is one of very few close friends of William and Harry’s who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both. He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realises it’s unlikely to happen before the wedding.

“He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia, and doesn’t want any awkwardness.”

By naming both William and Harry as godfather, it could be seen as an attempt to improve their relationship, which has been estranged since the California-based royal couple left the Royal Family in 2020.

Hugh Grosvenor’s friends have said he has not made a final decision on whether to include Harry, it is understood Prince William has been made a godfather.