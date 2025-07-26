 
Meghan Markle set to play her 'trump cards' ruthlessly

Meghan Markle will also attend Invictus Games in Birmingham

July 26, 2025

Meghan Markle is expected to play her ‘trump cards’ ruthlessly, a royal expert has claimed.

Talking to Daily Express UK, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams believes Meghan will attend Invictus Games in Birmingham amid reports Prince Harry will invite his father King Charles and brother Prince William.

He said, "She will, of course, be expected to attend in Birmingham, not to do so would be a public humiliation."

"However, the Invictus Games is Meghan's trump cards and she is likely to play it ruthlessly. This involves approving moves towards 'reconciliation'," Richard Fitzwilliams claims.

The royal expert explains Meghan will calculate that this could lead to “useful PR” in Birmingham which she rather “obviously needs."

Regarding the meeting of King Charles and Prince Harry’s aides, the expert claimed Meghan Markle fully supported it.

Fitzwilliams said, "However, the so called 'secret meeting' between King Charles' Communications Secretary and two of the Sussexes' most senior aides obviously occurred with her full backing. We do not know who leaked it to the press."

Reacting to it, one royal fan commented, “Please keep her away. The Invictus Games need to go back to being about the brave men and women who gave up so much to serve their countries.”

