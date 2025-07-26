Buckingham Palace makes big announcements about Prince William, Princess Anne amid rift rumours

Buckingham Palace has made big announcements about Prince William and his aunt Princess Anne respectively amid rumours of their emerging rift.

According to a report by the Times, Princess Anne maintains strong relationship with brother King Charles, however, the insider close to her has noted her frustration with Prince William's workload, particularly regarding investitures at Windsor Castle.

The insiders have claimed that the Princess Royal is ‘annoyed’ with Prince William.

Amid these claims, the palace announced about the Prince of Wales that he will attend the Union of European Football Associations Women's Euro 2025 Final in Switzerland.

Palace says, “27 July 2025, The Prince of Wales, Patron, The Football Association, will attend the Union of European Football Associations Women's Euro 2025 Final, Basel, Switzerland.”

About Princess Anne, the palace announced, “26 July 2025, The Princess Royal will visit The Royal Ocean Racing Club on the occasion of its Centenary at the Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight.”

It further said that Anne, Vice Patron, the British Horse Society, will visit Stable Mates Plus - North West Region, Aintree Equestrian Centre, Ormskirk Road, Aintree, Liverpool, Merseyside on July 29th.