 
Geo News

Buckingham Palace makes big announcements about Prince William, Princess Anne amid rift rumours

Anne, the Princess Royal is 'annoyed' with Prince William

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

July 26, 2025

Buckingham Palace makes big announcements about Prince William, Princess Anne amid rift rumours
Buckingham Palace makes big announcements about Prince William, Princess Anne amid rift rumours

Buckingham Palace has made big announcements about Prince William and his aunt Princess Anne respectively amid rumours of their emerging rift.

According to a report by the Times, Princess Anne maintains strong relationship with brother King Charles, however, the insider close to her has noted her frustration with Prince William's workload, particularly regarding investitures at Windsor Castle.

The insiders have claimed that the Princess Royal is ‘annoyed’ with Prince William.

Amid these claims, the palace announced about the Prince of Wales that he will attend the Union of European Football Associations Women's Euro 2025 Final in Switzerland.

Palace says, “27 July 2025, The Prince of Wales, Patron, The Football Association, will attend the Union of European Football Associations Women's Euro 2025 Final, Basel, Switzerland.”

Buckingham Palace makes big announcements about Prince William, Princess Anne amid rift rumours

About Princess Anne, the palace announced, “26 July 2025, The Princess Royal will visit The Royal Ocean Racing Club on the occasion of its Centenary at the Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight.”

Buckingham Palace makes big announcements about Prince William, Princess Anne amid rift rumours

It further said that Anne, Vice Patron, the British Horse Society, will visit Stable Mates Plus - North West Region, Aintree Equestrian Centre, Ormskirk Road, Aintree, Liverpool, Merseyside on July 29th.

Royal house releases princess's photos as she starts studies in Australia
Royal house releases princess's photos as she starts studies in Australia
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new worry as 'nobody in Hollywood rates them anymore' video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new worry as 'nobody in Hollywood rates them anymore'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued stark warning: 'big risk'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued stark warning: 'big risk'
Prince William fighting for George, Charlotte and Louis as Kate Middleton worries
Prince William fighting for George, Charlotte and Louis as Kate Middleton worries
'Nail in coffin' for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Netflix deal revealed video
'Nail in coffin' for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Netflix deal revealed
Meghan Markle, Harry's 'star attraction has taken a nose dive'
Meghan Markle, Harry's 'star attraction has taken a nose dive'
Mike Tindall injured in Australia
Mike Tindall injured in Australia
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive delightful news after split with Netflix
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive delightful news after split with Netflix