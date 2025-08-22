Prince Harry recalls ‘minor clash' between Meghan, Kate Middleton

Prince Harry admits he saw Meghan Markle making Kate Middleton uncomfortable with her ‘American’ ways.

The Duke of Sussex, who tied the knot with Meghan Markle in 2018, spotted an uncomfortable incident between his wife and sister-in-law during Trooping the Colour.

Speaking about the time, Harry reveals in his memoir ‘Spare.’ “Meg asked to borrow Kate's lip gloss. An American thing. Meg forgot hers, worried she needed some, and turned to Kate for help.”

"Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube. Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips. Kate grimaced. Small clash of styles, maybe? Something we should've been able to laugh about soon after. But it left a little mark,” he noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.