Meghan Markle gives sneak peak into season 2 of her lifestyle show: Photo

Meghan Markle is teasing her fans as she makes an exciting social media update.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share an upcoming look of her lifestyle show titled ‘With Love, Meghan.’

The mother-of-two was spotted posting a photo of crisps in a monochrome frame as she captioned the photo: “New Season of With Love, Meghan August 26 @Netflix.

She added: “Dare I say, it’s all that and a big of chips,” she continued excitedly ahead of the second season of her show.

This comes five years after Meghan left her life in the Royal Family to work on her personal brand.

Speaking about the Duchess, journalist, Bryony Gordon, tells Daily Mail: "With each sordid allegation, I have become more and more furious that so little was done to help Meghan as she struggled with life in the Royal Family, while so much was done to protect Prince Andrew."

"Each time we meet, or exchange texts about life, I wonder what it says about the world that she could be so vilified and trolled, while other members of the royal family seem to have been given a free pass to behave as badly as they want."