Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could be on throne?

July 26, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be on the throne, a royal expert explains, however, saying that is “something which would be a threat.”

Discussing the royal travelling protocol for Prince George, the experts discussed whether George, who celebrated his 12th birthday on Tuesday (July 22), would follow in his father Prince William's footsteps and no longer travel with him, a royal protocol that reportedly occurred when Prince William reached the same age.

Royal expert Richard Eden says that the rule was put in place to protect the line of succession.

Richard added, "But I have to say, you know, I mean it's not a very, sort of, tasteful discussion, but it's the future of our Royal Family, and I personally find it very worrying. You know, look, after the Wales family, we have Harry and Meghan."

The expert further said, "The fact is that, you know, Prince Harry and Meghan could be on the throne, and that's something which would be a threat, I would say, to the future of the monarchy."

Prince William is the heir to British throne and his elder son Prince George is second in succession line.

Prince Harry would be on the throne should circumstances prevent Prince William and his family from ascending to the throne.

