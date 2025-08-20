Royal fans react to Prince William's true feelings about Meghan Markle

Royal fans have expressed their views over reports Prince William’s mistrust of Meghan Markle is derailing peace with Prince Harry.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told Fox News Digital, per the New York Post, that Prince William has "taken a firm stance" in keeping his distance amid Meghan and Harry’s tell-alls in recent years.

Commenting on the New York Post report, one royal fan said, “Meghan isn't the only problem, Harry has made quite a mess of his relationships with his family by constantly taking jabs at them publicly, advising the world of private conversations in his book and in interviews. To make it seem like mistrust in her is the only reason holding anyone in the royal family from reconciliation is ridiculous.”

Another said, “William is completely correct to mistrust her!!! Harry is a mess with that woman. He literally lost his mind since she came into his life.”

The third said, “It’s not just her, Harry has betrayed his family big time!”

“William is 100% correct. She is poison and neither she nor Harry can be trusted at all not to divulge every detail. He can’t feel guilty. It’s Harry’s doing. Goodbye,” the fourth reacted.