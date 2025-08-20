Prince William's views on Meghan seen as barrier to reconciliation with Prince Harry

Prince William's misgivings about Meghan Markle are viewed as the primary obstacle preventing reconciliation with his estranged brother Prince Harry, GB News reported referring to a royal author.

In an article headlined, "Prince William’s ‘trust issues’ seen as roadblock to peace with Harry and Meghan" , the outlet wrote that William has reportedly had no contact with Harry for more than two years, with their relationship further strained by the Sussexes' tell-all memoir, interviews and Netflix series.

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward claimed William remains unwilling to reopen dialogue with Harry due to trust issues.

"The flea in the ointment really is very much Meghan," she said. "She's disliked intensely by a large number of the monarchists of this country."

"I think a lot of people in America feel the same," Seward added.

Polling data supports declining American sentiment toward the Duchess of Sussex.

While 68 percent of Americans expressed sympathy for the couple after their 2021 Oprah interview, YouGov's April 2025 poll showed only 41 percent viewed Meghan positively.

Seward suggested William has "taken a firm stance" in maintaining distance from the Sussexes, while Harry believes his wife was mistreated as a working royal.

"Harry thinks that William insulted Meghan," she said. "I think when you have that kind of animosity, it's really hard to [get around it]. I just don't see any kind of reparation."

Sources told People magazine that Harry's calls and texts to William have gone unanswered.



