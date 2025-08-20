European queen follows in Kate Middleton’s footsteps

Denmark’s Queen Mary has showcased her passion for nature in a new initiative that highlights biodiversity and the beauty of wild gardens, drawing comparisons to UK's Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.

In an Instagram post shared Wednesday, Queen Mary reflected on her joy after planting a small wild garden at Fredensborg.

“Although nature has always had a great importance in my life, the joy of our wild garden still caught me,” she wrote in a Danish language post, adding that the project both supports biodiversity and is “wild beautiful.”

Her remarks came ahead of the broadcast of Søren Vester’s Garden – Biodiversity and Castle Gardens, which aired on Denmark’s DR1 and featured the queen introducing viewers to the Fredensborg garden.

Notably, Britain's Kate Middleton has long expressed her love of nature and recently released a summer video promoting outdoor living and children’s engagement with green spaces.

Their Instagram posts show how both royal figures are using their public platforms to celebrate tradition while championing the natural world.